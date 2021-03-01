Africa: 103,706 Deaths As Continent Marks One Year of Covid-19

Cape Town — As of March 1st, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached 3,897,307 .

Reported deaths in Africa reached 103,706 and 3,469,842 people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases - 1,513,393 - and 49,993 people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco ( 483,654 ), Tunisia ( 233,277 ), Egypt ( 182,424 ), Ethiopia ( 159,072 ), and Nigeria ( 155,657 ).

For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers. The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University ( world map ) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well as national and regional public health departments.

