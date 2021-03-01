Cameroon: Maximising Opportunities in Growth Blueprint

opinion

As Cameroon redoubles efforts to render fruitful the recently endorsed 2020-2030 development plan, President Paul Biya believes there is so much therein that could solve numerous youth problems. All they need is to be fully involved. The National Development Strategy 2020-2030, as the new blueprint is known, seeks to angle the country on the path of sustainable growth capable of giving it a middle-income status by 2035.

With its underlying goals of carrying out structural transformation of the economy by making fundamental changes in economic and social structures so as to promote inclusive development while preserving opportunities for future generations, the youth are by every means at the centre of all actions. They have the vibrancy to sustain the growth vision and are the highest beneficiaries of the spinoffs of the ten-year development strategy. As the plan seeks to make Cameroon an industrialised country, youth will certainly be on all fronts in the national strategy which revolves around mass production and robust local processing.

In his traditional message to the youth on February 10, 2021 on the eve of the 55th National Youth Day, President Paul Biya invited his young compatriots to explore all opportunities offered by the National Development Strategy 2020-2030. He reminded them that, "The broad outlines of our country's progress towards emergence by 2035 have been redefined in our National Development Strategy adopted recently. It is necessary to fully acquaint yourselves with it so as to identify all the opportunities it offers."

By this beacon, the Head of State is inviting his fellow compatriots to avail themselves of the numerous openings contained in the already charted growth path and contribute in building a Cameroon they desire for themselves and future generations. Simply put; making themselves assets for sustainable growth. President Paul Biya once qualified each of the youth as a "star in our sky. You are the ones who light up Cameroon. You represent the positive values of a radiant and winning Cameroon. This is why the government is not relenting in its efforts to ensure that you play your rightful role in shaping the future of our country." It is obvious that each Cameroonian youth is gifted in one domain or the other. Getting fully immersed in their areas of competence with each striving to be at best would be jointly putting hands on deck for the plan to work. The efforts of all and sundry are needed to materialise the growth vision.

No one is certainly unware of the fact that Cameroon is facing several challenges, including revitalising the economy, improving the security climate, strengthening the sociological fabric and improving the livelihoods of the population in a sustainable manner. Attaining these lofty objectives logically requires unreserved adherence of the young and dynamic population. They are capable of capturing information and communication technologies to generate a growth dynamic in the medium and long terms. It is also no secret that Cameroon has natural potentials that have earned it the status of Africa in miniature. These potentials, if properly developed for the purposes of national prosperity and within a coherent logic of land use planning and sustainable development, could bring the country to its full growth level and enable a lasting improvement in peoples' livelihoods. Youth have a great role to play here!

The four main pillars government is embarking on to hit the target notably; structural transformation of the national economy; development of human capital and wellbeing; promotion of employment and economic integration; governance, decentralisation and strategic management of the State are therefore strong openings for the Cameroonian youth.

The emergence of the country is a national cause. Reminding the youthful population once again to put their hands on the plough and not look back, as the Head of State has done, is no doubt placing them face-to-face with their responsibilities. For, as they have rights to clamour for everything good, they as well have the responsibility to contribute in building a modern and socially advanced country. Making the strategy a useful tool would be a noble course.