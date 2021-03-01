Somalia: Deputy Army Chief Escapes Bomb Attack in Mogadishu

Somalia's Deputy Military chief on Sunday morning narrowly escaped a bomb attack in the capital Mogadishu.

According to witnesses, a roadside bomb exploded in Hodan district near the former Turkish embassy in Mogadishu just as a convoy passed carrying Deputy Military Commander Abbas Amin.

Abbas escaped injury, but witnesses say two military guards riding in the convoy were killed and one another injured.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack but Al-Qaeda affiliated group Al-Shabaab claimed resposibility for a recent attack on the same road targeting custodial police Commander Abdirahman Mahad.

Al-Shabaab militants are fighting in Somalia to overthrow the internationally recognised central government for over a decade.

The group was driven from Mogadishu by Somali National Army backed by 20,000 AMISOM peacekeepers in 2011 but they still carry out assassinations and bombings targeting security official, civil servants, AMISOM and sometimes civilians.