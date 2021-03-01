Cameroon: Basketball - Onyx Academy Celebrates 20th Anniversary

Created in 2001 the day was an opportunity for the officials of Onyx Basketball Academy to reflect, give a balance sheet and plan for the future.

The Sports Complex of the Yaounde Orthodox Church in Bastos, Yaounde was the venue of the celebration of the 20th anniversary of Onyx Basketball Academy recently. Organised by the Onyx Basketball Academy and partners, the event brought together former and new players of Onyx Basketball Club in the Centre Region. Created in 2001 the 20th anniversary celebration was an opportunity for the officials of Onyx Basketball Academy to reflect, give a balance sheet and plan for the future. The day was marked by several basketball games in all the categories. There were also matches pitting former players and players. The public also watched the semi-finals of the basketball 3x3 tournament which began two weeks ago, tombola, former players and new players men.

The President of Onyx Basketball Academy, Louis Tsoungui thanked all stakeholders who have contributed to the success of the academy. He said Onyx is still following its objective to train responsible men and women in future and that the academy is satisfied with the results of the past 20 years. Onyx Basketball Academy has trained 2,000 players. Today Onyx Basketball Academy is the biggest training centre in Central Africa with 300 youths from the ages of 4 to 25 years per season. Onyx Basketball Academy develops sports talents together with education. Basketball is also a means of sensitizing the youths on human values. The objectives of Onyx Basketball Academy is to train future sports men and women to a higher level, future responsible citizens, put in place a unique professional training centre in Central Africa and develop international partnerships.

For the 2018-2019 season, Onyx succeeded in bringing all its teams of the four to 18 years in all the finals of the national basketball league. No other academy has made such an exploit. Also, Onyx is one of the only clubs that has its two teams senior men and women's teams registered in the national Elite One championship.