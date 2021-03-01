East Africa: EAC Heads of State Delay Somalia's Application to Join Bloc

The leaders of the East Africa Community (EAC) bloc have agreed to delay the verification of Somalia's application to join the bloc.

The leaders attending the 21st summit of EAC agreed that the council would conduct a comprehensive review of the request from Somalia.

The EAC said in a statement that it had not yet finalized the process for Somalia to join the organization.

"The summit noted that the verification exercise for the admission of the Federal Republic of Somalia into the East Africa Community had not been undertaken," the EAC statement reads.

During the Summit, President Uhuru Kenyatta was elected as the new Chairperson of the East African Community.

Uhuru took over from his Rwandan outgoing counterpart Paul Kagame who took over the leadership in February 2019.

In 2016 head of states members rejected Somalia's application for EAC membership on the grounds of long-standing insecurity in Somalia, but Somalia protested and reapplied again against the decision.

The East African Community (EAC) is a regional intergovernmental organisation of 6 Partner States: the Republics of Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, the United Republic of Tanzania, and the Republic of Uganda, with its headquarters in Arusha, Tanzania.