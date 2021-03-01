Somalia: District Commissioner Survives Bomb Blast in Mogadushu

Yaqshid district commissioner Abdullahi Ahmed Arif has narrowly survived an attempt on his life after a roadside bomb struck his convoy.

Confirming the incident, Benadir region spokesman Salah Hassan Omar said the vehicle of the district commissioner came under a remote-controlled roadside bomb on Sunday in Mogadishu's Dareslam area.

"The district commissioner of Yaqsid escaped unhurt in a blast in Daresalam area. No police escorting him was wounded," Salah said.

The attack on the district commissioner came hours after SNA chief of staff Gen. Abbas Amin Ali survived a bomb attack on early Sunday morning in the Hodan district.

Somalia Central Bank Now In Control Of Mobile Banking As Hormud Receives Licence After 10yrs In Operation

EAC leaders to debate Somalia's bid to join the bloc

UN Security Council adds three Shabaab leaders to sanctions list

According to witnesses two of his military guards were reportedly killed in the attack.

The attack on the officer was claimed by Al-Shabaab Al-group in a statement.

The group which is linked to AlQaeda often carry out ambush attacks against government officials and security forces in Somalia.