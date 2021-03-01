Somalia: District Commissioner Survives Bomb Blast in Mogadushu

28 February 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Yaqshid district commissioner Abdullahi Ahmed Arif has narrowly survived an attempt on his life after a roadside bomb struck his convoy.

Confirming the incident, Benadir region spokesman Salah Hassan Omar said the vehicle of the district commissioner came under a remote-controlled roadside bomb on Sunday in Mogadishu's Dareslam area.

"The district commissioner of Yaqsid escaped unhurt in a blast in Daresalam area. No police escorting him was wounded," Salah said.

The attack on the district commissioner came hours after SNA chief of staff Gen. Abbas Amin Ali survived a bomb attack on early Sunday morning in the Hodan district.

According to witnesses two of his military guards were reportedly killed in the attack.

The attack on the officer was claimed by Al-Shabaab Al-group in a statement.

The group which is linked to AlQaeda often carry out ambush attacks against government officials and security forces in Somalia.

