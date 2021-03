press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 20h00 today, Sunday 28 February 2021, on developments in the country's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The address follows meetings in recent days of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC), the President's Coordinating Council (PCC) and Cabinet.

The President's address will be broadcast and streamed on a range of platforms that are accessible to South Africans and international audiences.