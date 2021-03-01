South Africa: Leaving Newlands - Stormers' New Home Is a Chance for All to Embrace Change

opinion

The move from Newlands has caused no shortage of outrage and angst from supporters who have been going to the ground since childhood. "History" and "tradition" are the most used arguments against moving, and while they are important, in a modern world there are issues such as safety and comfort to consider.

This weekend the Stormers start a new era when they take on the Cheetahs at the Cape Town Stadium. The match is a friendly and part of their preparation for the Rainbow Cup, but it's not the first time the Stormers have played at the modern Green Point venue.

It's significant, though, because it marks the first time the city's biggest sports franchise plays at the Cape Town Stadium as its anchor tenant. Western Province, and therefore the Stormers too, have officially vacated Newlands, their home for the past 130 years.

Cape Town Stadium (let's hope in the spirit of renaming places, this stadium will have a more exciting name soon) is modern and sexy. It's a chance for the beleaguered franchise to embrace change.

However, the move to the new stadium got me thinking about the great sports...