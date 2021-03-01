Angolan Executive Bets On Youth to Speed Up Development

27 February 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The minister of Youth and Sports, Ana Paula do Sacramento Neto, has said that it is the intention of the Executive to reinforce mechanisms to intensify the study, research and dissemination of actions related to the national defence and security.

According to the minister, who was speaking at the launching ceremony of a training cycle on Patriotic Education, it is necessary to continue to mobilize young people to adopt behaviours that promote the social well-being of Angolans.

The intention, said the minister, is to continue the actions aimed at the integral development of youth, always taking into account the mobilization for the adoption of more ethical, healthy, inclusive and participative behaviours.

Ana Paula do Sacramento Neto mentioned the need for youth involvement in the objectives of participatory and social democracy.

On the other hand, the secretary of State for National Defence, José Maria de Lima, has highlighted as an added value the fact that young people defend the inclusion of patriotic education themes in the school curriculum.

Inserted in the "More Citizenship, More Angola" Project, the training programme aims, among other objectives, to contribute to the intensification of the study, research, dissemination and teaching to young people of matters relating to National Defence and Security.

