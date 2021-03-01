Angola: Minister Wants Stronger Action Against Illegal Hunting

Luanda — The minister of Culture, Tourism and Environment, Jomo Fortunato, said this Saturday in Luanda that he has been analyzing with the directors and administrations of the national parks, solutions to combat illegal hunting and anarchic fires.

The minister, who was speaking to the press in the end of a visit to the Kissama National Park, considered illegal hunting and anarchic burning actions that are causing biodiversity imbalance.

Jomo Fortunato explained that the tour to the Kissama Park was important, as it allowed him to have direct contact with the inspectors and the management to find out about the needs and find joint solutions.

In the end, Jomo Fortunato offered equipment for daily use to the park inspectors.

