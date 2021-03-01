Angola: Minister Wants Stronger Action Against Illegal Hunting

27 February 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The minister of Culture, Tourism and Environment, Jomo Fortunato, said this Saturday in Luanda that he has been analyzing with the directors and administrations of the national parks, solutions to combat illegal hunting and anarchic fires.

The minister, who was speaking to the press in the end of a visit to the Kissama National Park, considered illegal hunting and anarchic burning actions that are causing biodiversity imbalance.

Jomo Fortunato explained that the tour to the Kissama Park was important, as it allowed him to have direct contact with the inspectors and the management to find out about the needs and find joint solutions.

In the end, Jomo Fortunato offered equipment for daily use to the park inspectors.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.