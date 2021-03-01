South Africa: What Does Cancelling S12J Tell Us About Govt?

28 February 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Tim Cohen

The 2021/22 national budget reminds me a bit of that old Doors blues song 'been down so long it looks like up to me'; a kind of meta take on the perspective from which you view things. The budget is a huge improvement on what we were expecting in September last year, so in that sense, its a relief. But when all is said and done, revenue is down on the 2020/21 estimates by R213.2-billion

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Like all government budgets, there is so much information there, some interesting things happen in the fine print, and this time one of those things is the cancellation of S12J investments, aimed at supporting venture capital investments.

Treasury's perspective is that the scheme was designed to encourage the establishment and growth of small, medium and micro-enterprises. The scheme is pretty simple; it allows an upfront deduction on their investment, as opposed to most equity investments are not tax-deductible.

The budget review says "The National Treasury has determined that the incentive has not adequately achieved its objectives. The incentive has instead provided a generous tax deduction to wealthy taxpayers and most support has gone to low-risk ventures...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
War of Words Over Massacre in Ethiopia's Holy City
Kenyan MPs Refuse to Sign Kenya-UK Trade Pact
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Top Ugandan Army Generals On Retirement Lists Revealed

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.