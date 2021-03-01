South Africa: What Does Cancelling S12J Tell Us About Govt?

opinion

The 2021/22 national budget reminds me a bit of that old Doors blues song 'been down so long it looks like up to me'; a kind of meta take on the perspective from which you view things. The budget is a huge improvement on what we were expecting in September last year, so in that sense, its a relief. But when all is said and done, revenue is down on the 2020/21 estimates by R213.2-billion

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Like all government budgets, there is so much information there, some interesting things happen in the fine print, and this time one of those things is the cancellation of S12J investments, aimed at supporting venture capital investments.

Treasury's perspective is that the scheme was designed to encourage the establishment and growth of small, medium and micro-enterprises. The scheme is pretty simple; it allows an upfront deduction on their investment, as opposed to most equity investments are not tax-deductible.

The budget review says "The National Treasury has determined that the incentive has not adequately achieved its objectives. The incentive has instead provided a generous tax deduction to wealthy taxpayers and most support has gone to low-risk ventures...