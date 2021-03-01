Tanzania: Bashiru Expounds On Guiding Philosophy As Chief Secretary

Dar es Salaam — The newly appointed Ambassador and Chief Secretary (CS) Bashiru Ally yesterday pledged thorough implementation of President John Magufuli instructions including provision of immediate, frequent and accurate government information to citizens.

He outlined others as upholding patriotism, integrity and outstanding service when addressing challenges facing citizens and prioritizing rights of the people in every decision made by public servants.

Dr Bashiru made the promise at the Dar es Salaam State House shortly after taking an oath and integrity pledge as Ambassador and new CS succeeding Ambassador John Kijazi who died at the Benjamin Mkapa Hospital in Dodoma on February 17, 2021.

Ambassador Kijazi who died aged 65, was buried on February 20, 2021 at his ancestral home in Korogwe, Tanga Region.

Speaking during the live televised event, Dr Bashiru whose appointment was announced late Friday said the president's visits in several places immediately after being re-elected for second term emphasized on various issues.

The former CCM secretary general and ex-University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) don said he has been following the instructions given during the state visits in order to supervise the government implementations.