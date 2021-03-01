Tanzania: Bashiru Expounds On Guiding Philosophy As Chief Secretary

28 February 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Louis Kalumbia

Dar es Salaam — The newly appointed Ambassador and Chief Secretary (CS) Bashiru Ally yesterday pledged thorough implementation of President John Magufuli instructions including provision of immediate, frequent and accurate government information to citizens.

He outlined others as upholding patriotism, integrity and outstanding service when addressing challenges facing citizens and prioritizing rights of the people in every decision made by public servants.

Dr Bashiru made the promise at the Dar es Salaam State House shortly after taking an oath and integrity pledge as Ambassador and new CS succeeding Ambassador John Kijazi who died at the Benjamin Mkapa Hospital in Dodoma on February 17, 2021.

Ambassador Kijazi who died aged 65, was buried on February 20, 2021 at his ancestral home in Korogwe, Tanga Region.

Speaking during the live televised event, Dr Bashiru whose appointment was announced late Friday said the president's visits in several places immediately after being re-elected for second term emphasized on various issues.

The former CCM secretary general and ex-University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) don said he has been following the instructions given during the state visits in order to supervise the government implementations.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyan MPs Refuse to Sign Kenya-UK Trade Pact
War of Words Over Massacre in Ethiopia's Holy City
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Top Ugandan Army Generals On Retirement Lists Revealed

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.