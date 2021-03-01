Tanzania: East African Community States Should Rally Behind Dr Mathuki

The East African Community has opened a new chapter after it confirmed Kenya's Dr Peter Mathuki as the Secretary-General of the regional bloc.

This is a commendable decision by the EAC, one which indicates that there is hope for the community amidst all the setbacks that have in the recent past been too vivid and frequent, derailing major decisions pertinent to the future and survival of the regional integration.

Dr Peter Mutuku Mathuki will be the next East African Community Secretary-General after receiving an endorsement from heads of State at a virtual summit yesterday afternoon. This marks a change in leadership which will determine how the EAC performs in the coming months.

Member States of the EAC should rest assured of a new approach in tackling regional matters, especially in the spheres of business, one of the areas that have had inconsistent growth within the bloc. However, Dr Mathuki, who is a long-term Executive Director of the East African Business Council, is assessed as someone capable of converging different views from member States. This means that the deadlocks that were often leered their ugly heads when it came to making major decisions impacting all member States will be less common.

Dr Mathuki has also maintained cordial relations with corporate bodies in Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda and Rwanda. In fact, it is the Kenyan corporate bodies that proposed his name to President Uhuru Kenyatta as someone capable of steering the regional integration to new heights.

The private sector from the EAC member States play a crucial role in sustaining the bloc's survival. It, therefore, comes as positive news that Dr Mathuki was fronted by the private sector as a suitable man to help address challenges witnessed in the last five years which nearly killed the community.