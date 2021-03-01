Gambia: Court Convicts Policeman for Assault, Fines Him D170, 000

28 February 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Yankuba Jallow

A trial magistrate in Banjul on Monday, 22nd February, 2020, convicted Corporal Alagie Ceesay of Gambia Police Force for assault causing grievous bodily harm to one Alagie Tambadou and fined him one hundred and seventy thousand dalasi (D170, 000) in default to serve 2 years imprisonment.

Corporal Ceesay pleaded guilty to the charge when it was read to him in Court before Magistrate A. Sillah of the Banjul Magistrate's Court.

The incident happened at the premises of the Gambia Police Headquarters in Banjul sometime in July 2020.

Mr. Tambadou, an agent who secures number plate for people, was assaulted by Ceesay who broke two of his teeth.

The Banjul Magistrate's Court relied on Corporal Ceesay's plea of guilt, the receipt and prescription papers, Tambadou's shirt having blood stains, the x-ray report which shows that Tambadou lost two of his teeth and the interdiction report by the police putting the convict on half salary.

"All the exhibits coupled together have proven that the accused person (Corporal Ceesay) occasioned a blow to the complainant on his face and as a result of the said blow, two teeth of the complainant were broken," the Court held.

The Banjul Magistrate's Court convicted Corporal Ceesay on the single count and held that he indeed placed the law into his own hands.

"As a law officer, high standard was expected of the accused, but he chose otherwise. Indeed, he was penny wise and pound foolish" the Court adjudged.

Ceesay in reaction to the conviction said he has one child, who is breastfeeding and he is responsible for his family's feeding. He said he was ready to compensate the complainant if given the chance.

The representative of the Inspector General of Police said Ceesay is a first time offender. However, the prosecution asked for compensation to be made for the loss of two teeth of the complainant relying on section 145 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Magistrate Sillah imposed a fine of D20, 000 in default to serve 2 years imprisonment. Also, the Banjul Magistrate's Court imposed a fine of D150, 000 as compensation to the Complainant in default the convict would serve 2 years imprisonment. The compensation is payable on or before the 28th February 2021. The Court held that the fine and compensation order are consecutive.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
War of Words Over Massacre in Ethiopia's Holy City
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Kenyan MPs Refuse to Sign Kenya-UK Trade Pact
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Top Ugandan Army Generals On Retirement Lists Revealed

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.