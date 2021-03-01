Gambia: Court Convicts Policeman for Assault, Fines Him D170, 000

A trial magistrate in Banjul on Monday, 22nd February, 2020, convicted Corporal Alagie Ceesay of Gambia Police Force for assault causing grievous bodily harm to one Alagie Tambadou and fined him one hundred and seventy thousand dalasi (D170, 000) in default to serve 2 years imprisonment.

Corporal Ceesay pleaded guilty to the charge when it was read to him in Court before Magistrate A. Sillah of the Banjul Magistrate's Court.

The incident happened at the premises of the Gambia Police Headquarters in Banjul sometime in July 2020.

Mr. Tambadou, an agent who secures number plate for people, was assaulted by Ceesay who broke two of his teeth.

The Banjul Magistrate's Court relied on Corporal Ceesay's plea of guilt, the receipt and prescription papers, Tambadou's shirt having blood stains, the x-ray report which shows that Tambadou lost two of his teeth and the interdiction report by the police putting the convict on half salary.

"All the exhibits coupled together have proven that the accused person (Corporal Ceesay) occasioned a blow to the complainant on his face and as a result of the said blow, two teeth of the complainant were broken," the Court held.

The Banjul Magistrate's Court convicted Corporal Ceesay on the single count and held that he indeed placed the law into his own hands.

"As a law officer, high standard was expected of the accused, but he chose otherwise. Indeed, he was penny wise and pound foolish" the Court adjudged.

Ceesay in reaction to the conviction said he has one child, who is breastfeeding and he is responsible for his family's feeding. He said he was ready to compensate the complainant if given the chance.

The representative of the Inspector General of Police said Ceesay is a first time offender. However, the prosecution asked for compensation to be made for the loss of two teeth of the complainant relying on section 145 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Magistrate Sillah imposed a fine of D20, 000 in default to serve 2 years imprisonment. Also, the Banjul Magistrate's Court imposed a fine of D150, 000 as compensation to the Complainant in default the convict would serve 2 years imprisonment. The compensation is payable on or before the 28th February 2021. The Court held that the fine and compensation order are consecutive.