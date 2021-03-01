Tunisia: Covid-19 - 662 Infections and 27 Fatalities Reported On Feb.27

Tunis/Tunisia — 662 COVID-19 infections were reported on February 27 (untill 11pm) out of 3,328 conducted screeing tests, pushing the infection tally to 233,277, the Health Ministry announced Sunday in its daily report.

27 fatalities were further reported, taking the death toll to 8,001.

The recovery count also rose by 387, hitting 198,006.

1,108 COVID-19 patients were hospitalised on Feb.27, 266 of whom in intensive care units and 102 under ventilators in public and private health facilities, the ministry added.