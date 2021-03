Gaborone — Maun division of the High Court has received two new judges who have been appointed recently.

A press release from the Administration of Justice says the two judges are Judge Michael Motlhabi and Judge Professor Bugalo Maripe.

The release says Judge Godfrey Nthomiwa, who has been based at the Lobatse Division of the High Court has also been appointed Judge President for the Maun division and will assume duty from March BOPA

