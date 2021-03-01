Mozambique: Covid-19 - Recoveries Continue to Outstrip New Cases

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities announced on Saturday that, for the fifth time within a week, the number of people who have made a full recovery from the Covid-19 respiratory disease has outstripped the number of new cases.

According to a Ministry of Health press release, 554 positive cases were detected in the previous 24 hours, but 955 people were declared to have made a full recovery. The full figures for the past week are as follows:

Day New cases Recoveries

Saturday 554 955

Friday 621 1,130

Thursday 677 806

Wednesday 325 300

Tuesday 435 1,346

Monday 517 957

Sunday 675 346

Total 3,804 5,840

The Ministry release also reported a further ten Covid-19 deaths. These latest victims were six men and four women, all Mozambican citizens, aged between 25 and 78. Seven of the deaths were declared on Friday, and three on Saturday, Seven of the deaths occurred in Maputo, one in Matola, one in Zambezia and one in Cabo Delgado.

This brings the total death toll from Covid-19 in Mozambique to 630. The great majority of these deaths - 497 (78.9 per cent) have occurred in Maputo city.

Since the start of the pandemic, 420,600 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 3,519 of them in the previous 24 hours, Of the samples tested, 1,004 were from Maputo city, 484 from Zambezia, 425 from Maputo province, 394 from Gaza, 352 from Inhambane, 310 from Nampula, 232 from Cabo Delgado, 110 from Tete, 98 from Manica, 87 from Sofala and 18 from Niassa.

2,965 of the tests gave negative results, and 554 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 58,772. The positivity rate (the proportion of those tested who are found to be carrying the virus) among those tested on Saturday was 15.7 per cent. This compares with 20 per cent on Friday, 17.3 per cent on Thursday, and 20.8 per cent on Wednesday.

539 of the positive cases diagnosed on Saturday are Mozambicans, eight are known to be foreigners (but the Ministry did not reveal their nationalities), and the nationality of the other seven has yet to be confirmed. 290 are men or boys and 264 are women or girls. 50 are children under the age of 15, and 32 are over 65 years old. No age information was available in 17 cases.

129 of the new cases were from Maputo province and 108 from Maputo city. Thus Maputo city and province contributed 42.8 per cent of the Saturday cases. There were also 98 cases from Zambezia, 75 from Inhambane, 68 from Cabo Delgado, 38 from Nampula, 29 from Gaza, six from Tete, five from Niassa and three from Manica. None of the 87 tests from Sofala were positive.

The Ministry release said that, over the same 24 hour period, 32 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital (15 in Maputo, nine in Matola, seven in Zambezia and one in Inhambane), and 28 new cases were admitted (12 in Maputo, 10 in Matola, three in Sofala and three in Zambezia).

As of Saturday, 220 people were under medical care in the Covid-19 wards (down from 234 on Friday). The majority of these patients - 160 (72.7 per cent) are in Maputo. There are also 17 patients in Matola, 11 in Sofala, nine in Zambezia, seven in Tete, six in Nampula, three in Cabo Delgado, three in Niassa, two in Inhambane, one in Manic and one in Gaza.

With the increase in the number of recoveries, the number of active Covid-19 cases has fallen to 17,377 (down from 17,788 on Friday). The geographical distribution of these cases is as follows: Maputo city, 10,570 (60.8 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 2,104; Sofala, 1,548; Cabo Delgado, 729; Inhambane, 594; Nampula, 442; Niassa, 400; Zambezia, 384; Tete, 345; Manica, 188; Gaza; 73.