Mozambique: Health Ministry Needs Ten Days to Prepare Vaccination

28 February 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Mozambican Ministry of Health needs a further ten days to complete its preparations for vaccinating health professionals against the Covid-19 respiratory disease, according to Health Minister Armindo Tiago.

Speaking on Saturday, at a meeting with representatives of private clinics, Tiago said the preparatory phases include sending the vaccines from Maputo to the provincial capitals, and training all the staff who will undertake the vaccination. "All this process should be done in ten days", said Tiago. "So probably within ten days we shall have the conditions for starting the vaccination".

200,000 doses of the vaccine produced by the Chinese company Sinopharm arrived in Maputo last Wednesday. This quantity is more than enough to give all Mozambican health professionals the required two doses.

Tiago added that his Ministry is finalizing the vaccination plan. This document should also be presented publicly in the next ten days.

All health professionals working in Mozambique are eligible for vaccination, including foreigners. But in the case of foreign health workers, the Ministry is waiting for replies to letters sent to their countries asking whether they agree to their citizens being vaccinated in Mozambique.

But the main purpose of the meeting was to discuss the exorbitant fees that private clinics are demanding from their customers, including for Covid-19 tests, and for subsequent treatment.

Tiago said he accepted that private clinics cannot act in exactly the same way as the public sector. "Obviously there can be differences", he said, "but there cannot be excesses in these differences".

He added that the public hospitals are willing to receive patients transferred from the private clinics, but the criteria for such transfers must be clear so as not to sacrifice the people who depend on the public sector.

Some provinces have already received the Sinopharm vaccine. This is the case, for example, with the southern province of Inhambane, which has received 9,700 doses of the vaccine, and expects to train vaccinators in the coming few days.

Cited by the independent daily "O Pais", the director of the Inhambane provincial health services, Sonia Mahesso, said that, in addition to health professionals, the priorities for receiving the vaccine include diabetics and people with high blood pressure. These are the patients most at risk of hospitalisation if they contract Covid-19.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
War of Words Over Massacre in Ethiopia's Holy City
Kenyan MPs Refuse to Sign Kenya-UK Trade Pact
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Top Ugandan Army Generals On Retirement Lists Revealed

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.