Uganda: Korean Govt to Inject Shs44b in Mpigi Farmers' Leadership Centre

The government of the Republic of Korea through the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has confirmed funding of $12 million (about Shs44 billion) towards the institutional capacity support for National Farmers' Leadership Centre (NFLC), located in Kampiringisa, Mpigi District.

KOICA grant will support NFLC to implement quality training through improving the efficiency of training and demonstration at the centre, improving the farm productivity and construction of a Multi-purpose training and accommodation facility, according to Pathias Akabanjuna, a construction management specialist.

NFLC was established by KOICA and handed over to government of Uganda in May 2017, to provide leadership and training in mindset change, agricultural skills as well as technical operation and maintenance for sustainable model farms.

"The demand for this training has since grown tremendously, attracting participants from all over the country. Given the large number of farmers seeking training and high population growth rate of Ugandans whom the center targets to train in mindset change, modern agricultural technologies and community development, there have been some challenges with the rate at which training programs were conducted. As such, there is a need to support the institution to increase and improve its accommodation and training capacity to be able to offer its services and meet the demand," Mr Akabanjuna.

He said the funding will help the centre to achieve its potential.

The new project which will run for eight years (2021 - 2028) is already picking up pace with the arrival of Korean consultants who have been dispatched to Uganda starting from 22nd February - 26th February 2021, to make the final assessment and develop implementation strategies alongside key stakeholders, including the Ministry of Agriculture (MAAIF), Ministry of Finance (MOFPED) and NFLC, among others.

"KOICA expects to sign the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Uganda by end of June 2021, to pave way for the project to begin in earnest. It is expected that once the project is completed, the administrative and training capacity of NFLC will be improved to support the promotion of sustainable agriculture in Uganda," he added.

KOICA is the official development aid implementing agency of the government of the Republic of Korea.