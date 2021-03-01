Tanzanian Athletes Steal the Show At Kili Marathon

Moshi — Thousands of local and foreign athletes on Sunday flocked Kilimanjaro region to take part in the Kilimanjaro Marathon that saw Tanzanian runners stealing the show in all the major races.

It was a 23- year old Augustino Sulle who won the 42-Kilimanjaro Premium Lager's race ( full marathon) after he clocked at 02:18:04... .to win this year's event that was braced with a clear vision of iced Africa's highest mountain, mount Kilimanjaro.

" I trained hard and prepared well to make sure that this time I make my country proud of, after years' Kenyan dominance in the full marathon," said Sulle who recently triumphed in Toronto Marathon in Canada at 2:07:45.

He beat several other top professional athletes who took part in the country's premier marathon that will next year be celebrating two decades since its inception in 2003. He was seconded by Michael Sanga and Charles Sule who clocked at 02:19:21 and 02:20:54, all from Tanzania.

In the women's 42-kilometre, Tanzanian Jackline Sakilu ( 33) won the title with a timing of 02:45:44. Other winners from second to ninth were Tanzanians except the tenth position went to Kremer Dominic of Netherlands.

"I feel happy to win the major title this time, I last won the half marathon in 2014, it's a mile stone for me. The race was good and I'm happy with its organization for the security of runners from the start, during the race and to the finish line," said Sakilu

He added: It actually gave me a good platform to support my preparations for 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games .

The race sponsors are Kilimanjaro Premium Lager in 42-km ( full marathon), Tigo Tanzania ( 21km) and grand malt that sponsors 5-km Fun Run for people of all ages, youth, elders and children.

Others are water table sponsors- Uniliver Tanzania, Simba Cement, TPC Sugar, Kilimanjaro International Leather Company Limited, Kibo Palace Hotel and official suppliers include Garda World Security, Keys Hotel and CMC Automobile.

In 21 Tigo Half marathon's men's category, Ugandan Abel Chebet won the title after he clocked at 01:03:17 , followed by Tanzanians Gabreil Geay, Emmanuel Giniki and Calvin Sarakikya, who emerged second, third and fourth winners after clocking at 01:03:18, 01:03:31 and 01:04:12, respectively.

The 21km race in the women's discipline was an all Tanzanian affair as Failuna Matanga won at 01:16:17, followed by Angelina Tsere ( 01:17:43) and Anastazia Dolomongo ( 01:18:12).

Hundreds of runners also took part in the Grand Malt 5km Fun Run which was led by the Deputy Minister for Information, Culture and Sports, Abdallah Ulega.

Speaking before the prize giving at Ushirika College ground, Kilimanjaro Premium Lager's brand manager, Irene Mutiganzi said that it has been a privilege for her brand, Kilimanjaro Premium Lager sponsoring the event in two race categories, the main race and the 5-km race through Grand Malt. She hailed up the winners, participants, organisers and coordinators for the beautiful race ever.

"The massive winning of the Tanzanian runners shows that they prepared well for the event, I congratulate all the winners,' she said.

She was also impressed by a magnitude number of participants from more than 55 countries, making the race as the among the greatest, not only in Tanzania, but African continent.

She said that her brands made a huge effort to promote the race and through their so-called 'Twenzetu' campaign, they boarded a train from Dar es Salaam to Moshi specifically to create awareness through advertisements.

Angelina Pesha, who is the head of Tigo Pesa Unit also congratulated the participants for running in the foothills and down of Africa's highest mountain, adding that Tigo has since 2015 been sponsoring the race and will continue to do that.

And in support of environmental conservation, she said that her firm created an awareness to plant trees in Hai district through the so-called Tigo Green for Kili-One Step One Tree.

Delivering his speech to the participants who were treated to several entertainment, Deputy Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Abdallah Ulega thanked all the sponsors, participants, including the organisers, Kilimanjaro Marathon Company and coordinators, Executive Solutions for making the race possible.

He said that the government has been giving Kilimanjaro Marathon a big priority because of its importance to promote athletes and tourism through sports tourism as foreign runners take part and view mount Kilimanjaro that yesterday came out in full glory with no cloud.

He said the race has also been boasting Kilimanjaro region's economy as hotels, food vendors and transportation sector do business before, during and after colourful climax.