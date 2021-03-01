Botswana: Petrol, Diesel Prices Up Tomorrow

28 February 2021
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Bopa

Gaborone — Retail prices of unleaded petrol 93 and 95 has increased by 58 thebe per litre and 57 thebe per litre respectively, while the retail prices for diesel increased by 52 thebe per litre.

According to a press release from Botswana Energy Regulatory Authority (BERA), the adjustments, which took effect tomorrow (March 1), are meant to align with the international crude oil and refined petroleum product.

The release further states that the retail prices are necessitated by the general increase of international oil prices, which have been increasing mainly as a result of optimism due to rollout of the coronavirus vaccine.

The previous retail pump price adjustments were done in September 2020 and the release says BERA will continue to monitor prices of petroleum products in both the regional and international markets and make price adjustments as and when necessary. BOPA

