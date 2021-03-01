South Africa: Pirates Reveal Their Dual Nature As Maritzburg Put to the Sword

28 February 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

In the absence of Kaizer Chiefs, who were bundled out in the previous round, and Mamelodi Sundowns, whose fixture was postponed due to Caf Champions League commitments, Orlando Pirates took centre stage and put on an impressive Nedbank Cup showing.

Soweto giants Orlando Pirates blitzed Maritzburg United to book their place in the quarterfinals of the Nedbank Cup. With their comprehensive 3-1 victory over the Team of Choice, the Buccaneers displayed the dichotomy that has come to define them in recent seasons.

On their day, Pirates have the ability to flay even the toughest of opponents -- but they lack consistency. The game against Maritzburg was a perfect example of this.

When the match started, the KwaZulu-Natal outfit took control of the duel. Nine minutes in, they found the back of the net through some shambolic defending from Pirates.

Former Buccaneer Thabiso Kutumela benefited as goalkeeper Richard Ofori tried to dribble his way out of trouble after being left to deal with an aerial ball by Thulani Hlatshwayo. Kutumela dispossessed Ofori to stroke into an unguarded net.

For the rest of the half, Maritzburg remained in control, hardly troubled by the Soweto side.

In the second half, after some tactical...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

