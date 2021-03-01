South Africa: Frank Chikane's Three-Minute Sermon About Palestine Was a Prophetic Warning, Not a Declaration of War

opinion

When injustice and oppression are enabled, as happens with the people of Palestine who are kept in misery by Israel, it raises serious questions about our humanity. This is because the people of the world can halt this ever-worsening tragedy.

We can say to the perpetrators of this crime against humanity: Enough!

The fact that we are not doing so must be one of the gravest moral crises of our time.

In this age of political spin and fake news, it is perhaps only fair to allow for the fact that there are many who may not know the facts on the ground in Palestine and Gaza. Many may not know that, scattered in countries in the Middle East, there are refugee camps where Palestinians who were forced to leave their homes in Palestine decades ago by Israel, live as stateless people. Many still hold the keys to their ancestral homes, but are denied the right of return by Israel.

Israel literally hijacked their homes.

The pain and humiliation perpetrated against Palestinians by Israel is well documented and need not be elaborated on here. A glimpse into that struggle is provided by The People's Patriarch, a documentary launched on 6...