Botswana: Motsepe Dreams Big for Continental Football

28 February 2021
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Anastacia Sibanda

Gaborone — As the Confederation of African Football (CAF) elective assembly is approaching, different candidates vying for the top post have intensified their campaign, in an effort to lure maximum votes.

The assembly is scheduled for March 12, in Morocco, and South Africa's Patrice Motsepe from the COSAFA region is pitted against Senegalese Augustin Senghor, Mauritanian Ahmad Yahya, and Ivorian Jacques Anouma for the top post.

On February 24, Motsepe launched his 10-Point action plan manifesto - Building African Football to be the best in the world.

Speaking at the launch, Motsepe said the requirement of African football can only be achieved when people in football work together.

"It does not matter as to won the presidency, the most important thing is that all of us to work together, so i want to wish my brother who will be standing against me, good luck and good health," he said.

He said football had a role to play, therefore if elected in all his conversations he would be talking about football to ensure that African football becomes the best in the World.

"Yes it is not going to happen overnight, but the test of what we are going to do over the next few years will determine our fate, this is what happens in football if you play and do not score goals you don't win, so we have to win," he said.

Motsepe said Africa had proven that it had some of the best players in the World, hence of his strategy was to build the quality, integrity, competitiveness, and sustainability of football in Africa so as it can compete with some of the best in the World.

Talking about his roadmap, he said once given the mandate to run CAF he would amongst others, invest in developing and growing football in each African country and building partnerships and sponsorship with the private sector and other potential partners.

He said he would also ensure that development and growing women's football would be at the centre stage, as well as protecting the integrity and professionalism in refereeing.

Motsepe said he would also improve the efficiency and professionalism of CAF's Competitions and its staff. He added that he would implement and adhere to governance and auditing global best practices.

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

