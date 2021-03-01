Africa: Matric Results Highlight Unequal Schooling in South Africa - and the Dedication of Our Teaching Corps

28 February 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Michael Le Cordeur

It seems that while the Covid-19 pandemic had no notable impact on the matric pass rate of private schools, the impact of the virus on government schools varied from slight, to significant, to great and enormous. The figures also indicate that there was no correlation between the number of infections and deaths and the matric results.

If we ever doubted the inequality in South African schools, it was finally cleared by the announcement of the matric results of 2020. After 147 examination papers had been set, of which eight million were printed and marked in 179 centres by more than 65,000 markers, the pass rate was 76.2%.

Compared with the pass rate of 81.3% of the class of 2019, this is a decrease of 5.1%. Given the conditions of the Covid-19 pandemic and taking into account that some matrics missed school for more than a term, these figures are nothing to be ashamed of: in fact, it is excellent! It attests to the work of teachers, principals, departmental officials and parents. Everyone had a hand in the success of the 2020 class.

Inequality

The inequality of the South African education system is, however, not the only aspect that was revealed...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved.

