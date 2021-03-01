South Africa: As the Conflict Rages On, Ordinary Mozambicans Suffer While Officials Continue to Benefit

28 February 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Fabricius

Goatism, Covid-19, turf wars, sheer incompetence, excessive sensitivity about sovereignty and regional hesitancy are all continuing to hinder the effort to push back the persistent jihadist insurgency in northern Mozambique.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Six months since their first seizure of the port town, fighters of Ahlu Sunna wa Jama (ASWJ, aka Islamic State, Central Africa Province), still occupy Mocimboa da Praia in Mozambique's northernmost province of Cabo Delgado.

And, after a lull of several weeks, caused by floods and some improvements in the fighting capacity of the Mozambique forces, the insurgents seem to be on the march again, evidently resupplied with small arms by dhow from Yemen and Somalia.

There are reports of renewed fighting on the western fringes of Mocimboa da Praia district. On 16 February the insurgents mounted a large attack on government forces in the town of Roma, the conflict observatory Cabo Ligado reported in its latest bulletin. "No casualty estimates for the battle are available."

Cabo Ligado says this attack suggests that the government, despite its offensive, has not consolidated control over this crucial axis zone, including the routes through western Mocimboa da Praia district, which government forces will need...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

