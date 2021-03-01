South Africa: Reach for a Dream Turns to Virtual Reality to Fulfil the Dreams of SA's Deathly Ill Children

28 February 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Christi Nortier

The world may have been in lockdown, but the children still longed to swim with dolphins, fly in aeroplanes for the first time or visit Disney World.

For 33 years, the Reach for a Dream Foundation helped to fulfil the dreams of thousands of children battling life-threatening illnesses. When the pandemic struck, this work ground to a halt.

The foundation realised that fulfilling dreams would not be possible for a long time. To keep up morale, they decided to bring the dolphins, aeroplanes and rollercoasters into the wards - with the help of virtual reality (VR).

The foundation delivered the first VR headsets last year and is ready to deliver another seven now that Covid-19 cases are declining and they can visit hospitals again.

The VR experiences may not replace the dream, but they give the children an adventure that keeps them motivated and positive in the meantime, says Natalie Lazaris, the head of business development at the foundation.

A young patient enjoys the virtual reality experience. (Photo: Imajinnation Marketing)

A year-long relationship with Eden Labs came to fruition in June 2020. Eden Labs is a South African tech company that...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

