South Africa: High Court Rules That Multimillion-Rand Limpopo IT Tender Was Fraudulent

1 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sandisiwe Shoba

In what appears to be a repeat of the Cash Paymaster Services and South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) tender debacle, a high court has ruled that two tenders awarded to an IT company rendering services to the Limpopo Provincial Treasury were fraudulent.

A judgment handed down in the North Gauteng High Court last week details how officials in the Limpopo Provincial Treasury awarded fraudulent tenders to an IT consortium called Magnum Simplex International back in 2003.

The case was brought to court by then provincial finance MEC Sa'ad Cachalia in 2009, alongside head of department Rob Tooley.

According to court documents the MEC, on behalf of the department, sought repayment from Magnum Simplex of close to R98.5-million (with interest) and the cancellation of two fraudulently awarded tender contracts.

The court did not determine the total amount of money that was fraudulently obtained altogether.

Initially, a lawful contract to supply an automated procurement system for the Limpopo Treasury was awarded to Lechabile Information Technology Services. Lechabile later entered into a partnership with Magnum Simplex International. The system they developed was called FINEST Financial Management System.

The tender was lawfully extended on...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
War of Words Over Massacre in Ethiopia's Holy City
Kenyan MPs Refuse to Sign Kenya-UK Trade Pact
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Top Ugandan Army Generals On Retirement Lists Revealed

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.