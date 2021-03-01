Liberia: Government, Development Partners Petitioned to Support Customary Land Formalization Process

Monrovia — A group of Liberians comprising local officials, local and national civil society organizations have called on the Government of Liberia and international development partners for more support towards the full implementation of the Land Rights Act (LRA) of 2018, especially the customary land formalization efforts.

The group, comprising 139 people made the call in a set of recommendations derived and submitted to the government through the Liberia Land Authority (LLA) at the end of a two-day national learning and experience sharing conference on customary land formalization, a key component of the landmark Land Rights Act of 2018.

Under the law, communities can claim ownership of customary land by presenting evidence such as oral testimonies, maps, and signed agreements with neighbors.

However, there are several steps involved in customary land formalization process that must be completed before a community gets its deed, and in most cases, these steps are tedious and costly.

Some of these steps include community self-identification, participatory mapping, boundary harmonization and confirmatory survey, among others.

In the petition read by Mrs. Loretha Pope Kai, the Chairperson of the National Civil Society Council of Liberia, the citizens called on the government to prioritize and increase budgetary support and other financial resource to ensure the LLA is fully established and functional in the counties to effectively and efficiently provide much needed services and support to communities and their civil society partners when pursuing customary land formalization.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Land and Rural Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

When the LLA is fully funded, the group noted that the critical regulations dealing with community land governance, tribal certificate, boundary harmonization and confirmatory survey will be finalized and adopted by the LLA Board of Commissioners.

In addition, the group stated that a fully funded LLA, will among other things, ensure adequate awareness at all levels of government and across the country through sustained public awareness campaigns that involved making the Land Rights Law of 2018 available in accessible formats including jingles, radio dramas in simple English and local dialects, as well as the conduct of confirmatory surveys, along with mapping for communities that have benefited from customary land formalization support in timely and cost effective manner.

The group, also in the petition called on civil society organization to apply the principle of do-no-harm in their engagement with communities, improve on their customary land formalization effort and make it more cost effective and efficient.

This, the group said, can be done through the establishment of temporary offices and assignment of competent facilitators in the communities they support for the entire duration of the project in order to be more accessible to the communities.