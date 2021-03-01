Liberia: People's Liberation Party Political Leader Dedicates Three Bridges Worth Over Us$250,000 in Margibi County

Monrovia — The Vision Bearer of the newly established People's Liberation Party (PLP), Dr. Daniel E. Cassell, has vowed to fight for the redemption of Liberians, particularly those who have been marginalized from the equitable distribution of the country's wealth and resources, the destitute, abandoned and neglected Liberian citizens.

The PLP, was certificated by the National Elections Commission (NEC) as a full-fledged political party in December 2020.

It acting leadership is headed by the former Chairman of the ex-governing Unity Party (UP), Mr. Wilmot Paye.

Dr. Cassell observed that for too long in Liberia, citizens have been marginalized and looked down upon by greedy and selfish politicians or government officials because of their current statuses in the Liberian society.

He made these comments when he dedicated three newly constructed concrete bridges worth US$250,000 in Larkayta Township in electoral district # 4, Margibi County.

The bridges which link Laykarta to Cinta Township were constructed by the PLP political leader, through his foundation-the Dr. Cassell's Foundation operating in the country.

Dr. Cassell further observed that Liberians and others who killed their fellow humans to obtain public offices normally "die like dogs" and end their lives "miserably".

"I know what you people going through; and so, I am here to fight for you people. God has sent me for us to work together. I am not a politician; I have not been in politics before; I have not worked for government before. My hands are clean and I never fear any human being. I never went to the dark world before to get my money. People who go to the dark world for cannot do anything good with it because, the devil does not have a free gift. I believe in the Most High and it is who I trust".

"Look around-those who killed people for government positions-how do they end up? They end up miserably; they died like dogs. They have wasted so many blood on this land. That's why this land needs to be cleansed. The lives or the blood of the innocent that have been shed on this soil throughout the nation is weeping. We need redemption".

Spiritual leader

Speaking further, Dr. Cassell observed that Liberia, as a nation endowed with bountiful of natural resources, continues to linger behind other countries in the West African sub-region and the world at large in terms of infrastructural, economic growth and economic development, and the provision of basic social and health services to citizens.

According to him, Liberia currently needs a spiritual leader to ascend to the highest office in the land if the country is to be on the right trajectory for the benefit of all its citizens.

"This nation needs a spiritual deliverance and therefore, we need we need a spiritual leader in this country".

Dr. Cassell, however, called on religious leaders, including Pastors and Imams from the Liberia Council of Churches (LCC) and the National Muslim Council of Liberia (NMCL) to "join hands in praying so God can ascend to the throne of this nation a spiritual leader who will know what it means to relate to another human being, help another human being, or what it means when somebody is suffering and you need to come to their aid".