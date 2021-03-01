Liberia: James Edward Marshall United Methodist Church Celebrates 110th Anniversary

Monrovia — One of Liberia's oldest churches, James Edward Marshall Memorial United Methodist, has announced the observance of its 110th-year of existence.

A statement from the Anniversary Celebration Committee says the activities will commence on March 7, 2021, with a musical concert featuring seven churches.

The statement indicates that on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 11:00 am, the Church's Congregation will converge at the grave site of the late Father James Edward Marshall, in whose honor the church was named, for a memorial service and wreath laying.

The statement adds that on Thursday, March 11, a memorial service in honor of all deceased members of the Church from 1911-2020, will be held at the church's edifice and on Saturday, March 13, 2021, a grand parade of all JEMUMC members will begin at Iron Factory, (Sethi Brothers warehouse); the first site of the church and ends at the Gardnersville Town Hall Community field, where the church will battle E. J. Goodridge UMC in both football and kickball matches.

The statement points out that the celebration will climax on Sunday, March 14, 2021, with a funds raising rally and closing service, while a Family Dinner will take place later in the evening in the courtyard of the church.