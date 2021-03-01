Liberia: There's the Need to Teach the Public the Dangers of Fumes Deriving From Generators

THE NEWS OF EIGHT members of one family dying overnight from suspected carbon monoxide derived from a generator is one that pricks the heart of the nation - it should not have been.

THE UNFORTUNATE incident occurred Thursday after the celebration of the graduation ceremony whom along with her mother and daughter were all victims.

THE GENERATOR was placed in the kitchen and was left to run throughout the night, according to neighbors. The kitchen was sealed with sliding glass windows - making it difficult, if not impossible for the smoke to go out.

CARBON MONOXIDE is harmful when breathed because it displaces oxygen in the blood and deprives the heart, brain and other vital organs of oxygen. Large amounts of Carbon monoxide can overcome you in minutes without warning -- causing you to lose consciousness and suffocate.

CARBON MONOXIDE poisoning may occur sooner in those most susceptible: young children, the elderly, people with lung or heart disease, people at high altitudes, or those who already have elevated Carbon monoxide blood levels, such as smokers. Also, Carbon monoxide poisoning poses a special risk to fetuses.

THIS IS WHY portable generators must under no circumstance be used in the house or an attached garage.

GENERATORS IN LIBERIA is arguably the most widely used source of electricity in the country. Interestingly, the day before the demise of the family, residents of their community - Coata Field, behind the SKD Sports Complex, had demonstrated in demand for the supply of electricity, pipe borne water and other social amenities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

RAPID CONNECTIONS to homes to the national electricity grid and ensuring timely customer service on the part of the Liberia Electricity Corporation can speedily and effectively help to limit the use of and the number of people using generators as their source of power.

THIS AVOIDS lives being lost as a result of the inhalation of the poisonous fumes from generators.

THERE IS ALSO the need for a nationwide campaign and awareness on safety measures that must be considered and not compromised when using a portable generator.

THE CASES of families dying overnight due to carbon monoxide continue to rise and we cannot continue to sit idle while this new killer situation continue to persist.

THE LIBERIA NATIONAL FIRE SERVICE and relevant stakeholders must act now by carrying out massive awareness on the dangers of the fumes produced by these generators and the safety measures to consider while operating them.