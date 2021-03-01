Namibia: Youngsters Take the Honours

RUBEN Yssel and Haylee Kidd, who both still played under 12 last year, took the honours at the Namibia Tennis Association's u14 national tournament on Saturday.

Yssel, who only turned 12 last October, comfortably beat Lian Kuhn, who is still only 11 years old, 6-1, 6-1 in the boys u14 singles final, while Kidd, who turned 13 in January, beat 12-year-old Santie van der Walt 6-2, 6-3 in the girls u14 singles final.

The top-seeded Yssel encountered little opposition as he lost only four games throughout the whole tournament.

After a first round bye, he beat Johan Pieters 6-0, 6-0 in the second round, and Ruan Calitz 6-0, 6-2 in the quarter-finals, before overpowering the third-seeded Eduan Schollij 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinals.

In the final, he took the lead after an early break of serve and never looked back as he stretched his lead with a solid array of groundstrokes from the backline.

Kuhn's cause was, however, not helped as he had to receive medical attention for blistered fingers, and he never threatened as Yssel completed an easy victory.

Yssel and Kuhn then paired up to win the boys doubles title after beating the second-seeded Abraham Alemu and Ruan Calitz 7-5, 6-2 in the final.

The girls u14 singles title was a bit more competitive, with Santie van der Walt providing stronger opposition, but Kidd eventually won comfortably enough in straight sets.

She took the first set 6-2 after two service breaks and then raced into a 5-1 lead in the second. Van der Walt made a brief recovery as she reduced the gap to 5-3, but she couldn't maintain her comeback as the hard-hitting Kidd won the set 6-3 to take the title.

Despite losing the final, it was a fine tournament for the unseeded Van der Walt, who beat some seeded players on her way to the final.

In the second round, she beat the fourth-seeded Zoe Bronckhorst 7-5, 4-6, 10-6; in the quarter-finals she beat Haylee's younger sister Lila Kidd 6-2, 6-2; and in the semifinals she beat the eighth-seeded Ayanda Basson 6-1, 6-0.

Haylee Kidd, meanwhile, beat the fifth-seeded Joanivia Bezuidenhout 6-4, 6-3 in the semifinals, and the seventh-seeded Riamarie Visagie 6-0, 7-5 in the quarterfinals.

In the girls doubles competition, the top-seeded Zoe Bronckhort and Karla Terblanche beat the fourth-seeded Ayanda Basson and Riamarie Visagie 6-7, 6-2, 10-7 in the final.

The tournament saw a fine turn-out of 22 girls and 19 boys, which bodes well for the future in this age group.

The Namibia Tennis Association will stage another national junior tournament this coming weekend, from 5 to 7 March for players from u10 to u18 level.

More information can be obtained from Jandre Bezuidenhout at 0812774282.