Tanzania: Red-Hot Simba Ready for JKT Tanzania Hurdle

DEFENDING champions Simba will be eager to continue their perfect run in the top flight league when they face JKT Tanzania at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam today.

A win to Simba will take them to 45 points on the table thereby bridging the gap with leaders Young Africans to 4 points with the former having two games in hand.

Simba will go into the game with heads up having won their previous match in the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) 3-0 against African Lyon at the same venue last week.

After today's duel, Simba will depart to Sudan for their crucial CAF Champions League match versus Al-Merrikh on Saturday in an interesting encounter with each side searching for the important win.

Recently, Simba Head Coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa admitted that he deliberately rested some of his key players during the ASFC tie ahead of today's game of which he predicted to be tough for both teams.

Until now, the Msimbazi based club remain adamant to defend the Premier League title for a record of four times in a row hence, the only way to fulfill that is by winning as many matches as possible.

In a recent interview, Simba defender Joash Onyango disclosed that unity in their squad is the most important ingredient driving them to success in most matches they face.

"In football, I believe that no one has got three legs and that if you want to shine, you need to compete with good players," said Onyango who has lately formed a good defensive partnership with Pascal Wawa.

He also pointed out that he is capable to play as a left and right back saying he is flexible in such positions too.

Again, Onyango said he was pleased to score during his first traditional derby match against Yanga which elapsed in a balance of 1-1.

He also insisted that as players, their top priority this season in the top flight league is to win the championship.

On the other hand, JKT Tanzania will be hunting to collect essential three points from the same game to continue scaling up the league ladders since they are not sitting comfortably on the log.

They currently accommodate 10th slot on the table with 24 points from ten games of which they have won six matches, stamping six draws plus losing nine games hence, they need to pull up their socks to easily withstand pressure from the holders.

Meanwhile, Tanzania Prisons booked a ticket to face Yanga in the fifth round of ASFC after a deserved 3-1 win over Sahare All Stars yesterday. So far, the two teams have met twice in the Mainland Premier League this season with both clashes ending in draw.