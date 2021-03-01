Tanzania: Council Constructs 77m/ - Dormitory With Own Funds

KITETO District Council in Manyara region has successfully constructed a girls' dormitory at 77m/- with own sources of funds.

Making the revelation here, yesterday Kiteto District Planning Officer, Ms Beatrice Rumbeli said the hostel built at Kiteto Secondary School would solve challenges facing the girl-student in accommodation and hence, dedicate a lot of time for studies.

She said before that many girls were being forced to walk long distances to and from school and in the course; some were becoming tired and discouraged in studies.

Ms Rumbeli said the dormitory with a capacity to accommodate 80 students was built with internal funds from the council, adding: "Although the government disburses funds, we saw it wise to also use our internal sources and collected 77m/- that built the hostel so that the students get accommodation and concentrate in studies."

On his part, Kiteto Secondary School Headmaster, Mr John Kimaro, said the institution with 1,058 students from Form I to IV feared introducing Form V classes, because they lack dormitories for girls.

He further said lack of dormitories was forcing some to walk over 15 kilometres a day, leading some to drop out on the way, adding: "Now the students will get more time for studies without thinking of their security as in the case, when they had to walk back home. "Construction of the dormitory has brought with it a lot of success in class performance... before that only one or two students could pass Form IV national examination and proceed to Form V, but now we see between 26 to 35 joining A Level Secondary Education."

According to Mr Kimaro the school's pass rate has generally increased, with many girls taking the lead, saying: "The school became the fifth out of 18 in the district, and we still appeal for the government to support us, and especially put a fence around to guarantee us security."