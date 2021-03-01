Tanzania: Majaliwa Set to Launch Katavi Investment Guide

1 March 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Peti Siyame in Mpanda

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa is set to launch the Katavi Regional Investment guide during his official working tour that starts tomorrow.

The investment guide is dubbed "Katavi the main economic gateway to the Western Regions of Tanzania; Invest in Katavi for Economic Development and Industrialisation".

The Western Zone comprises of Katavi, Tabora and Kigoma regions.

Katavi Regional Commissioner Mr Juma Homera told reporters yesterday that the premier is expected to conduct an official tour in the region and that a number of issues are expected to be sorted during his visit. He appealed to the public in the region to appear in big numbers to welcome the premier.

According to Mr Homera, Katavi Region is the right investment destination which has been endowed with abundance of arable land, water, manpower as well as improved infrastructure.

He further said the regional investment guide provides to investors, citizens and business people with much needed information at hand on available investment opportunities in the region.

Mr Homera explained that launching of the document marks a great step on building the economy of the region by attracting investors from neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, Burundi and Zambia as well as local investors.

