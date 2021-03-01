Liberia: Weah Dedicates 1500KVA Transformer to Reduce Electricity Cost At Jackson Doe Hospital

President George Weah on Friday, February 19 cut ribbons and dedicated a 1500kva transformer for the Jackson F. Doe Regional Referral Hospital to ensure stable electricity supply and at reduced cost at the facility.

The President performed the ceremony when he visited the Hospital as he continues his nationwide tour, familiarizing himself with citizens and developments around the country.

With the transformer provided and dedicated, the cost for electricity is reduced by $800 per day and this contributes to power stability to this second largest public health facility in the country.

According to official sources, 95 percent of funding and other supports is provided by Government to the JFD Hospital that also serves the entire Southeastern Liberia and patients from Ivory Coast and Guinea.

Dr. Weah also cut ribbons and dedicated the new dental clinic of the Hospital and provided two ambulances.

Dedicating the transformer, President Weah pledge Government's unflinching support to the hospital which is one of the well-equipped referral facilities in Liberia.

The President thanked the administration and staff for their continued dedicated service to Liberia, and called on them to remain effective and professional in the discharge of their duties.

He invoked the patriotic spirit of the JFD Hospital family, stating, "Let us strive to give our best in service to our motherland, Liberia, and compete with other countries in every field of human endeavors including healthcare.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"There is no better way to show love for country than being extraordinary in whatever duty one has to perform," he told the medical workers. "For you, the health sector is your area, and we look up to you to make Liberia proud in the way you serve; in the way you treat and care for sick people--big or small, rich or poor, politician or ordinary citizen."

The management of the Hospital heaped praises on President Weah for always being practical and intentional in his development pursuit. They thanked the President for his donation of three ambulances and the installation of a 1500kva transformer.

According to them, as the second largest hospital in the country, the JFD Hospital provides instructional services for residents, interns and health workers. The Hospital also provides specialized services in internal medicine, surgery, pathology, pediatrics, Anesthesiology, OB/GYN and Radiology.