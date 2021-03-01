Liberia: R'gee Senators Boycott Presidential Tour?

Contrary to speculations here that River Gee County Senators Conmany Wesseh and Jonathan Boy Charles Sogbie boycotted President George Manneh Weah's nationwide tour, a senator of the county dismisses the rumors as unfounded.

President Weah last week spent two nights in the provincial city of Fish Town, River Gee County but without the presence of the two senators from the county.

Addressing the media about the rumor, Senator Wesseh said it false and misleading, ad that instead, he and his colleagues did not make the trip due to tight legislative schedules.

The River Gee County Senator narrated that while President Weah was making his first ever county tour since he ascended to the Presidency, the legislature has returned with loaded national issues that needed immediate intervention, including the US$10.5 Million supplementary budget submitted by the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning; the various electoral cases pending before the National Elections Commission and the Supreme Court; and the reported interference of the Justice Ministry into electoral matters, among others that needed the senate's quick intervention.

Senator Wesseh continues that if he and his colleague had left for the county tour, the senate wouldn't have had the required two-thirds quorum, which is 20 senators' presence to conduct normal business.

Due to the electoral cases from the December 08, Special Senatorial Election pending before the board of commissioners of the National Elections Commission, they were 20 senators until last Thursday when the Supreme Court cleared both Bomi and Grand Gedeh Counties Senators Edwin Melvin Snowe and Zoe Emmanuel Pennue.

However, Wesseh praised the President for his first ever presidential tour and encouraged him to do more. He noted that the President had spent longer time in Monrovia and the tour was needful at the time, adding the tour enables the President to see for himself, challenges facing Liberians on a daily basis.

At the same time, the former ambassador differed with President Weah on argument that the county has a presidential palace, terming the statement by Mr. Weah as totally untrue.

Wesseh, a stalwart of the Unity Party and the CPP, stated that since the creation of Rivergee County during the regime of incarcerated former President Charles Taylor, the county had never built anything resembling a presidential palace, instead, a little company operating in the county decided to build a structure with mud blocks and litter zinc, so for the president in some of his comment to refer to such structure as presidential palace is unrealistic and unfair to the great people of that county.