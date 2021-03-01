Liberia: Tweah Wins African Leadership Awards

-As African Finance Minister of the year

Liberia's Finance and Development Planning Minister, Samuel Tweah has been awarded African Minister of the Year by the African Leadership Magazine.He was named among several other recipients in several categories on Friday February 26.

The Persons of the Year Awards committee also named the Director-General of the World Health Organization, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus as the African of the year 2020; Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo, as the African Political leader of the year 2020; Graca Michel as the African Climate Champion of the year 2020, alongside 10 other distinguished Africans in a keenly contested poll.

The poll attracted over 120,000 votes on the ALM website; over 7 million active online engagement during the voting period; and over 5000 votes via email, according to the Magazine.

The winners were decorated and presented with honour instruments on Friday February 26th, 2021, during the annual African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year Award ceremony. The event was held virtually and hosted influential Africans in business, politics, and all spheres of African leadership spectrum.

The winners were unveiled by the Publisher of the Magazine, Dr Ken Giami, at the U.K. Head Office of the group. The announcement of the winners was preceded by the awards committee working with the editorial team to collate online and offline votes and submissions from the over 1 million subscribers/followership base of the publication.

The African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year Awards, which has become the leading vote-based third-party endorsement in the continent, recorded an upsurge of over 50% votes from the previous year, mainly from Africans within and the Diaspora.

The Publisher, Dr Giami, maintained that 2020 had been a very turbulent year, with the COVID-19 pandemic stretching Africa's fragile health systems and exacerbating poverty in the continent. However, he stressed that certain Africans contributed towards minimizing the impact of the pandemic on the continent and helped in inspiring hope for the future.