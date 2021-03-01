Liberia: Japanese Ambassador Begins Five-Day Visit to Liberia On Monday

The Ambassador of Japan to Liberia, HIMENO Tsutomu with residence in Ghana, is expected to l begin a 5-day visit to Liberia beginning Monday, 1 March 2021 to Friday, 5 March 2021.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Japanese Ambassador is expected to meet with President George Manneh Weah and an array of other government officials.

Ambassador Tsutomu will be accompanied by Ms. TERAGAKI Yuriya, First Secretary and Ms. UENO Hidemi, Coordinator of the Embassy.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, Ambassador HIMENO's visit is in two (2) fold, including conferring with President Weah on a number of diplomatic matters and Japan's possible development cooperation projects as well as visiting the Japanese Counterpart Value Funded Projects in Liberia.

The Government of Japan is financing a number of economic recovery projects under its KR Food Aid and Non-Project Grant Aid Programs in Liberia. These projects include, but not limited to, the construction of bridges in Deah, Tallah and Kaylia, in Grand Cape Mount.

Others include construction of warehouses in Nimba, Bong and Lofa Counties to address the perennial post-harvest storage challenges. Japan is also funding the construction of 240 local housing units in Sasstown, Grand Kru County, the construction of Gorbarchop Market at the Omega Village Community and the on-going Duala Market Project.

Further, it is funding the opening of alleys along the Roberts Field Highway under the CIDP by the Ministry of Public Works, the Small Medium Enterprise development project at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry as well as the Human Capacity Building Project at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, among others.

In addition to the Japanese Counterpart Value Funded Projects in Liberia, the Government of Japan is also a driver of major development efforts such as the Somalia Drive Highway that is expected to be renamed "Japan Highway", support to the Ministry of Health to build a resilient heath sector, and provision of 400 out boat motor engines to NaAFA.