South Africa: Beyond Kgetlengrivier - Citizen Groups Taking Over Collapsed Municipal Services Is Only a Short-Term Solution

analysis

The ruling by the North West High Court that a residents' association could legally take over and run the collapsed water and sewerage supply for the towns of Koster and Swartruggens can only ever be a short-term solution.

On 18 December 2020, the North West High Court declared that the Kgetlengrivier Local Municipality was in breach of its constitutional obligations and that it had failed to supply potable water to the residents of Koster and Swartruggens. Further, the court found that its wastewater treatment works were mismanaged and in a state of disrepair.

In his interim order, Judge Festus Gura sentenced the municipal manager to 90 days imprisonment, suspended, and agreed to allow the residents' association, Kgetlengrivier Concerned Citizens, to take control of the waterworks, paid for by local and provincial government. He gave the municipality until 1 March 2021 to demonstrate why this interim order should not be made final.

Judge Gura's decision has had predictably mixed reactions. The residents' association hailed the interim order as "incredibly brave" and "precedent-setting". Although it has been met with scepticism from legal practitioners, the order has been welcomed by the DA, which, according to the party's Shadow Minister of Cooperative Governance and...