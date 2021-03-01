South Africa: Kleptocrats Are Paving the Route to Wealth With Fear and Deep Loathing

opinion

The streets of Durban have a brittle edge right now. As is the case elsewhere in South Africa, much of the political class in the city was significantly enriched by plunder from the public purse during the Zuma years.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

That enrichment continued after Jacob Zuma left office, but the removal of Zandile Gumede from her position as mayor of Durban has indicated that the days of impunity for looting may be coming to an end.

The political class now faces two risks: the possibility of arrest and prosecution for theft, and an end to political office as a route to wealth. It goes without saying that they will resist the clampdown on corruption, as slow and uneven as it is, with all their might.

Zuma has become the lightning rod around which the kleptocrats are organising their fight to keep the looting going - and to stay out of jail.

Some years back it was quite common for some middle-class analysts to argue that corruption was "a middle-class issue". This was a wildly incorrect assumption. The poor depend on the state far more than the middle classes and are the hardest...