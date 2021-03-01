South Africa: 'Girl A' - a Shocking Debut Novel By Abigail Dean That's Got Everyone Talking

analysis

Girl A has become an instant global bestseller, 'the biggest mystery thriller since Gone Girl', according to ELLE magazine. Rights to the book have been sold in 29 territories, and it will soon be made into a television show, directed by Johan Renck - the man behind the hit series Chernobyl.

'Girl A,' she said. 'The girl who escaped. If anyone was going to make it, it was going to be you.'

Lex Gracie doesn't want to think about her family. She doesn't want to think about growing up in her parents' House of Horrors. And she doesn't want to think about her identity as Girl A: the girl who escaped. When her mother dies in prison and leaves Lex and her siblings the family home, she can't run from her past any longer. Together with her sister, Evie, Lex intends to turn the House of Horrors into a force for good. But first, she must come to terms with her six siblings - and with the childhood they shared.

What begins as a propulsive tale of escape and survival becomes a gripping psychological family story about the shifting alliances and betrayals of siblings. Who have each of these siblings...