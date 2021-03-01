South Africa: Pipeline Is the Priority in SA Women's Rugby Rebuild

28 February 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Jon Cardinelli

South Africa's 2021 Rugby World Cup campaign in New Zealand will form part of a broader plan to develop the women's game.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

South Africa's national women's rugby team should be more competitive by the time the World Cup rolls around again in 2025 thanks to a revision of national and provincial structures as well as some key appointments. What's more, it is hoped that interest in the women's game will grow and that more girls will take up the sport in the coming years.

Rassie Erasmus, South Africa's director of rugby, put the challenge into perspective recently when he revealed that only 3,000 women compete in the open division. By comparison, as many as 85,000 men play the game at senior level. It's little wonder that top men's teams in the Super Rugby, Pro14 and Currie Cup competitions can boast so much depth.

Since Erasmus returned to South Africa in 2018 and addressed the structural issues at national and provincial level, the Springboks have gone on to win the Rugby Championship and the World Cup. Ranked a lowly seventh three years ago, the Boks now sit at the top of the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

