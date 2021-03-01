South Africa: It's Time to Bridge the Alarming CCMA Service Delivery Gap

28 February 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Tzvi Brivik

As the CCMA backlog continues to grow, part-time commissioners have been told they may represent private clients but need to choose between doing so and potentially returning to work as part-timers for a six-month period. This is mystifying. Surely the CCMA needs all the experienced part-time commissioners possible to clear the backlog of cases?

On 17 December 2020, I wrote in Daily Maverick that in November 2020, part-time commissioners, who hear the bulk of CCMA cases, were advised that budget cuts would result in a significant reduction of their numbers and the number of matters allocated to them. No new cases would be set down for hearing by part-time commissioners until March 2021.

We need to talk about what is happening at the CCMA - it's a mess

Now, as the backlog of cases at the CCMA continues to grow, word on the labour street is that the CCMA hopes to begin setting matters down for hearing again from April 2021, but, failing an official announcement, this is not yet certain and it seems likely that even if matters are set down for hearing, those that are already part-heard will be set down for finalisation first.

While some conciliation hearings...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

