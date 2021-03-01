South Africa: As Criminal Intelligence Implodes, Sparring Cops Skewer South Africa

analysis

Instead of protecting citizens against criminals, Crime Intelligence officers have abused their positions to enrich themselves and tie up our justice system with their shenanigans.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

A massive battle between the country's top police officers is boiling over. In the midst of this, cops are trying to tackle crime, some of which is furthered by their own colleagues, leaving ordinary people exceptionally vulnerable.

Crime Intelligence officers are critical: they are meant to form an impenetrable barrier between the law-abiding residents of South Africa and local and global crooks.

But what happens if these officers abuse their positions and, instead of seeing to it that criminals are caught, join their ranks?

Well, suspicions and accusations in this realm are playing out. Yet again.

South Africa's Crime Intelligence head, Peter Jacobs, has been suspended - according to him unfairly - for roughly three months. His suspension may be lifted on Wednesday.

This controversy has become the latest to highlight immense fractures among some of the country's highest-ranking police officers.

Divisions within South Africa's police and intelligence services have been rife since the beginning of democracy, when these organisations were overhauled. It seems that, although...