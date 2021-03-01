South Africa: Treasury's Mission to Make South Africa's Tax Regime More Efficient

28 February 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sasha Planting

The 2021/22 Budget's focus is on making the tax regime more efficient - whether it's upgrading SA's border posts or understanding how best to tax digital giants like Facebook and Google.

Well aware that consumers are financially stretched, that the corporate sector is struggling - with the notable exception of mining - and that tax morality is, shall we say, challenged, the National Treasury surprised with limited tax relief for companies and consumers at Budget 2021.

Notably, it scrapped its R40-billion, three-year programme of planned tax measures that were announced at the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework in October. At the same time, Treasury provided above-inflation "bracket creep" relief for marginal-income taxpayers.

But where the taxman giveth, he also taketh away. As suspected, excise duties were hiked by 8%, double the inflation rate but unsurprising given the health concerns relating to smoking and drinking that have been raised during the Covid-19 crisis.

Government is expected to review the policy framework for both alcohol and tobacco during 2021/22.

The fuel and Road Accident Fund levies took inflation-linked increases, and the carbon tax levy was hiked by 5.2%.

Ominously - for those intent on evading...

