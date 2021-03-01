South Africa: Counter-Hegemonies, Black Swans and Polisee Space - Whither African Intellectuals?

opinion

The public is yearning for the re-emergence of committed intellectuals grounded or preoccupied with effective governance of public affairs and the general wellbeing of the nation. This emerged at the virtual launch of the Polisee Space on 25 February 2021. The Polisee Space is a new thinking platform created by David Maimela.

Allow me to begin with an important citation from a respected intellectual, Professor Issa Shivji.

"Today I want to address those intellectuals who still consider themselves producers of knowledge rather than assembly line supervisors of packaging industries. In a capitalist society divided into classes you have broadly two types of intellectuals: There are those who produce rationalisations, justifications, and mystifications to maintain and reproduce the status quo of inequality and inequity in favour of capital. These are the producers and purveyors of what we call hegemonic ideologies. Then there are those who question and challenge dominant knowledge and try to demystify and debunk hegemonic forms of knowledge and ideologies.

"Some (intellectuals) go further to produce and articulate alternative forms of knowledge and ideologies to propel the struggle of the ruled, the oppressed and the downtrodden. They are involved in constructing counter-hegemonies. Thus, there is a battle of ideas....