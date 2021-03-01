Kenya: Singer Samidoh's Wife Involved in Road Accident

1 March 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Keshi Ndirangu

Vernacular singer Samido Muchoki aka Samidoh's wife, Edith 'Edday' Nderitu was on Saturday evening involved in a road accident.

She announced the news on her Instagram account and termed the incident as a close shave with death.

The mother of two was however grateful that she and her friends were alive.

"Thanks, God, for saving my life and that of my friends, aki nimeamini leo devil is a woman", posted Edday on Instagram.

She did not explain the details of the accident.

This comes hours after her husband's relationship with politician and city lawyer Karen Nyamu was confirmed.

On Saturday Nyamu shared a video of a father-son moment with the caption, "A dad doesn't tell you that he loves you, he shows you #muchokis".

Nyamu confirmed Samidoh as her baby daddy despite publicly living in denial for months.

Samidoh met his wife when he was still in high school. His wife had transferred to the school he was in and the chemistry between the two was ignited.

"She actually transferred and came to the school when she was in form 3 and I was in form 4 then," he said in a previous interview in 2019.

