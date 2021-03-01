Kenya: DJ Mo Replaced On NTV Gospel Show

1 March 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Keshi Ndirangu

Popular Disc Jockey Sammy Muraya alias DJ Mo, has officially left NTV.

Muraya has been a co-host at the Crossover 101 gospel show but the popular TV station, through its social media platforms, unveiled a new presenter who made a debut on Sunday, February, 28, 2021.

The new presenter, who goes by the stage name DJ Son of Nations, will be co-hosting the show with Grace Ekirapa on the rebranded show Crossover

"Here's a fresh look, new season of Crossover. Every Sunday from 11:30am," a post on NTV social media pages read.

The first episode of the rebranded show, titled Fresh Start was held outside Nation Media offices along Kimathi Street on Sunday.

It's a new day right here at #Crossover and we are grateful for fresh starts!@GraceEkirapa@SONOFNATIONS pic.twitter.com/E41h8mMkgx

- NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) February 28, 2021

There was a live performance from Kenya gospel artistes.

'Maajabu!' Mash Mwana is here! #Crossover pic.twitter.com/rjqXn20XD3

- NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) February 28, 2021

Ekirapa while welcoming DJ Son mentioned she had previously worked with him.

"I think people do not know this, but it is not the first time that me and you are working together. Things don't just happen, there is a reason for every season," she said

Nairobi News could not immediately establish why DJ Mo, husband to celebrated singer Size 8, left NTV

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
War of Words Over Massacre in Ethiopia's Holy City
Kenyan MPs Refuse to Sign Kenya-UK Trade Pact
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Top Ugandan Army Generals On Retirement Lists Revealed

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.